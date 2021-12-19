Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 98-69 win over North Carolina in Las Vegas

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played the University of North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., on Saturday night. The 21st-ranked Wildcats defeated the Tar Heels, 98-69.

Next up for Kentucky (8-2) is a home game against Louisville (7-4) on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Sahvir Wheeler, 26

Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 12

Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, 8

Steals: Sahvir Wheeler, 4

Blocks: Lance Ware, Daimion Collins, 1

Turnovers: Sahvir Wheeler, Oscar Tshiebwe, Daimion Collins, 2

Minutes: Sahvir Wheeler, 32

Three-pointers made: Kellan Grady, 5-7; Bryce Hopkins 1-1, TyTy Washington, 1-3; Davion Mintz, 1-4

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View UK’s 2021-22 schedule.

Next game

Louisville at No. 21 Kentucky

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Louisville 7-4, Kentucky 8-2

Series: Kentucky leads 37-17

Last meeting: Louisville won 62-59 on Dec. 26, 2020, in Louisville.

