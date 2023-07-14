Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 92-69 win over Canada in 2023 GLOBL JAM
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played a U-23 team from Canada on Thursday night in the 2023 GLOBL JAM at Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Wildcats defeated Canada, 92-69.
Next up for Kentucky, which is representing the United States in the four-team international tournament, is a round-robin game against Africa on Saturday afternoon in Toronto.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Thursday’s game:
Points: Antonio Reeves, 22
Rebounds: Tre Mitchell, Adou Thiero, 6
Assists: Rob Dillingham, 9
Steals: Reed Sheppard, 4
Blocks: Tre Mitchell, 5
Turnovers: Reed Sheppard, Jordan Burks, 2
Minutes: Tre Mitchell, 32
Three-pointers made: D.J. Wagner 3-5, Antonio Reeves 3-6, Justin Edwards 3-8, Reed Sheppard 2-4
View a complete statistics report from the game.
View the complete GLOBL JAM schedule.
Saturday
Kentucky vs. Africa
What: GLOBL JAM round-robin game
When: 1:30 p.m. EDT
Where: Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Kentucky dominates Canada in GLOBL JAM. Cats qualify for gold medal game with the victory.
Where to watch, how to follow the UK men’s basketball exhibition vs. Team Africa