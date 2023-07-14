Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 92-69 win over Canada in 2023 GLOBL JAM

UK Athletics

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played a U-23 team from Canada on Thursday night in the 2023 GLOBL JAM at Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Wildcats defeated Canada, 92-69.

Next up for Kentucky, which is representing the United States in the four-team international tournament, is a round-robin game against Africa on Saturday afternoon in Toronto.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Thursday’s game:

Points: Antonio Reeves, 22

Rebounds: Tre Mitchell, Adou Thiero, 6

Assists: Rob Dillingham, 9

Steals: Reed Sheppard, 4

Blocks: Tre Mitchell, 5

Turnovers: Reed Sheppard, Jordan Burks, 2

Minutes: Tre Mitchell, 32

Three-pointers made: D.J. Wagner 3-5, Antonio Reeves 3-6, Justin Edwards 3-8, Reed Sheppard 2-4

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View the complete GLOBL JAM schedule.

Saturday

Kentucky vs. Africa

What: GLOBL JAM round-robin game

When: 1:30 p.m. EDT

Where: Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

