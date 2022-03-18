Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 85-79 NCAA Tournament loss to Saint Peter’s

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Saint Peter’s University in the NCAA Tournament round of 64 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday night. The second-seeded Wildcats were defeated by the 15th-seeded Peacocks, 85-79.

Kentucky’s 2021-22 season has come to an end with a record of 26-8.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Thursday’s game:

Points: Oscar Tshiebwe, 30

Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 16

Assists: Kellan Grady, 4

Steals: Oscar Tshiebwe, Keion Brooks, 2

Blocks:Oscar Tshiebwe, Keion Brooks, 2

Turnovers: Sahvir Wheeler, 6

Minutes: Oscar Tshiebwe, 42

Three-pointers made: Savhir Wheeler 1-2, TyTy Washington 1-2, Davion Mintz 1-3, Kellan Grady 1-7

