Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 82-74 overtime win over Mississippi State

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Mississippi State University in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. The 12th-ranked Wildcats defeated the uranked Bulldogs, 82-74 in overtime.

Next up for Kentucky (16-4 overall, 6-2 SEC) is a visit to Lawrence, Kan., to face fifth-ranked Kansas (17-2 overall, 6-1 Big 12) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Oscar Tshiebwe, 21

Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 22

Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, 6

Steals: Oscar Tshiebwe, 3

Blocks: Keion Brooks, Oscar Tshiebwe, Dontaie Allen, Bryce Hopkins, 1

Turnovers: Oscar Tshiebwe, 4

Minutes: Kellan Grady, 43

Three-pointers made: Kellan Grady 4-11, Jacob Toppin 1-1, Dontaie Allen 1-5

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View UK’s 2021-22 schedule.

Next game

No. 12 Kentucky at No. 5 Kansas

What: SEC/Big 12 Challenge

When: 6 p.m. EST Saturday

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: UK 16-4 (6-2 SEC); Kansas 17-2 (6-1 Big 12)

Series: UK leads 23-10.

Last meeting: Kansas won 65-62 on Dec. 1, 2020, at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis.

