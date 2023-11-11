Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 81-61 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Texas A&M-Commerce in Rupp Arena on Friday night in its second game of the 2023-24 season. The 16th-ranked Wildcats defeated the Lions 81-61.

Next up for Kentucky is a nonconference game against No. 1-ranked Kansas in the Champions Classic at Chicago on Tuesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:

Points: Antonio Reeves, 21

Rebounds: Tre Mitchell, 8

Assists: Rob Dillingham, 4

Steals: Tre Mitchell, Reed Sheppard, 3

Blocks: Reed Sheppard, 2

Turnovers: Rob Dillingham, D.J. Wagner, Reed Sheppard, 1

Minutes: Justin Edwards, 33

Three-pointers made: Antonio Reeves 5-8, Tre Mitchell 1-2, Reed Sheppard 1-3, Rob Dillingham 1-6

Kentucky’s D.J. Wagner (21) shoots over Jerome Brewer Jr. (24) of Texas A&M-Commerce on Friday night. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Next game

No. 16 Kentucky vs. No. 1 Kansas

What: Champions Classic

When: About 9:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday

Where: United Center in Chicago

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 2-0, Kansas 1-0

Series: Kentucky leads 24-11

Last meeting: Kansas defeated Kentucky 77-68 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28, 2023, in Lexington

