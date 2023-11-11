Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 81-61 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Texas A&M-Commerce in Rupp Arena on Friday night in its second game of the 2023-24 season. The 16th-ranked Wildcats defeated the Lions 81-61.
Next up for Kentucky is a nonconference game against No. 1-ranked Kansas in the Champions Classic at Chicago on Tuesday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:
Points: Antonio Reeves, 21
Rebounds: Tre Mitchell, 8
Assists: Rob Dillingham, 4
Steals: Tre Mitchell, Reed Sheppard, 3
Blocks: Reed Sheppard, 2
Turnovers: Rob Dillingham, D.J. Wagner, Reed Sheppard, 1
Minutes: Justin Edwards, 33
Three-pointers made: Antonio Reeves 5-8, Tre Mitchell 1-2, Reed Sheppard 1-3, Rob Dillingham 1-6
View a complete statistics report from the game.
Next game
No. 16 Kentucky vs. No. 1 Kansas
What: Champions Classic
When: About 9:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday
Where: United Center in Chicago
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 2-0, Kansas 1-0
Series: Kentucky leads 24-11
Last meeting: Kansas defeated Kentucky 77-68 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28, 2023, in Lexington
