Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 80-62 domination of No. 5 Kansas
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Kansas University in Lawrence, Kan., on Saturday night. The 12th-ranked Wildcats defeated the fifth-ranked Jayhawks, 80-62.
Next up for Kentucky (17-4 overall, 6-2 SEC) is a home game against Vanderbilt (11-9 overall, 3-5 SEC) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Wednesday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Keion Brooks, 27
Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 14
Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, 8
Steals: Oscar Tshiebwe, 4
Blocks: Kentucky did not block a shot
Turnovers: Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler, 3
Minutes: Kellan Grady, 37
Three-pointers made: Kellan Grady 4-7, Jacob Toppin 1-1, Sahvir Wheeler 1-2
View a complete statistics report from the game.
Next game
Vanderbilt at No. 12 Kentucky
When: 7 p.m. EST Wednesday
TV: SEC Network
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: UK 17-4 (6-2 SEC); Vanderbilt 11-9 (3-5)
Series: Kentucky leads 152-47.
Last meeting: Kentucky won 78-66 on Jan. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.