Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 80-62 domination of No. 5 Kansas

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Kansas University in Lawrence, Kan., on Saturday night. The 12th-ranked Wildcats defeated the fifth-ranked Jayhawks, 80-62.

Next up for Kentucky (17-4 overall, 6-2 SEC) is a home game against Vanderbilt (11-9 overall, 3-5 SEC) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Wednesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Keion Brooks, 27

Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 14

Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, 8

Steals: Oscar Tshiebwe, 4

Blocks: Kentucky did not block a shot

Turnovers: Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler, 3

Minutes: Kellan Grady, 37

Three-pointers made: Kellan Grady 4-7, Jacob Toppin 1-1, Sahvir Wheeler 1-2

Next game

Vanderbilt at No. 12 Kentucky

When: 7 p.m. EST Wednesday

TV: SEC Network

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: UK 17-4 (6-2 SEC); Vanderbilt 11-9 (3-5)

Series: Kentucky leads 152-47.

Last meeting: Kentucky won 78-66 on Jan. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.