Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 78-66 win at Vanderbilt

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday night. The 18th-ranked Wildcats defeated the Commodores, 78-66.

Next up for Kentucky (13-3 overall, 3-1 SEC) is a home game against No. 22 Tennessee (11-4, 2-2) on Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Oscar Tshiebwe, 30

Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 13

Assists: TyTy Washington, 4

Steals: Keion Brooks, Oscar Tshiebwe, TyTy Washington, 1

Blocks: Daimion Collins, TyTy Washington, 1

Turnovers: TyTy Washington, 3

Minutes: TyTy Washington, 37

Three-pointers made: Davion Mintz 3-5, TyTy Washington 1-2, Keion Brooks 1-2, Kellan Grady 1-3

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View UK’s 2021-22 schedule.

Next game

Tennessee at No. 18 Kentucky

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 13-3 (3-1 SEC), Tennessee 11-4 (2-2)

Series: Kentucky leads 157-75.

Last meeting: Kentucky won 70-55 on Feb. 20, 2021, at Knoxville, Tenn.