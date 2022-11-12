Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 77-52 victory over Duquesne
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Duquesne University in Rupp Arena on Friday night. The fourth-ranked Wildcats defeated the Dukes, 77-52.
Next up for Kentucky is the Champions Classic against Michigan State on Tuesday night in Indianapolis.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:
Points: Antonio Reeves, 18
Rebounds: Ugonna Onyenso, 10
Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, 11
Steals: Jacob Toppin, Cason Wallace, Sahvir Wheeler, 2
Blocks: Lance Ware, 4
Turnovers: Cason Wallace, 4
Minutes: CJ Fredrick, 31
Three-pointers made: Antonio Reeves 4-6, CJ Fredrick 4-7, Cason Wallace 1-1, Chris Livingston 1-2, Sahvir Wheeler 1-2
View a complete statistics report from the game.
Next game
No. 4 Kentucky vs. Michigan State
What: Champions Classic
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 2-0, Michigan State 1-1
Series: Kentucky leads 14-11
Last meeting: Kentucky won 69-62 on Nov. 5, 2019, at the Champions Classic in New York.