Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 77-52 victory over Duquesne

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Duquesne University in Rupp Arena on Friday night. The fourth-ranked Wildcats defeated the Dukes, 77-52.

Next up for Kentucky is the Champions Classic against Michigan State on Tuesday night in Indianapolis.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:

Points: Antonio Reeves, 18

Rebounds: Ugonna Onyenso, 10

Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, 11

Steals: Jacob Toppin, Cason Wallace, Sahvir Wheeler, 2

Blocks: Lance Ware, 4

Turnovers: Cason Wallace, 4

Minutes: CJ Fredrick, 31

Three-pointers made: Antonio Reeves 4-6, CJ Fredrick 4-7, Cason Wallace 1-1, Chris Livingston 1-2, Sahvir Wheeler 1-2

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View UK’s 2022-23 schedule.

Next game

No. 4 Kentucky vs. Michigan State

What: Champions Classic

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 2-0, Michigan State 1-1

Series: Kentucky leads 14-11

Last meeting: Kentucky won 69-62 on Nov. 5, 2019, at the Champions Classic in New York.