Box score from Kentucky basketball's 76-63 loss to Tennessee
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played the University of Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., on Tuesday night. The fourth-ranked Wildcats were defeated by the 16th-ranked Volunteers, 76-63.
Next up for Kentucky (21-5 overall, 10-3 SEC) is a home game against Alabama (16-9, 6-6) on Saturday.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:
Points: Oscar Tshiebwe, 13
Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 15
Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, 5
Steals: Keion Brooks, 3
Blocks: Oscar Tshiebwe, 1
Turnovers: Sahvir Wheeler, TyTy Washington, 3
Minutes: Kellan Grady, 37
Three-pointers made: Kellan Grady 2-6, Davion Mintz 2-6, TyTy Washington 1-2
Next game
Alabama at No. 4 Kentucky
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS-27
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Alabama 16-9 (6-6 SEC), Kentucky 21-5 (10-3)
Series: Kentucky leads 115-40.
Last meeting: Kentucky won 66-55 on Feb. 5, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.