Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 76-63 loss to Tennessee

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played the University of Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., on Tuesday night. The fourth-ranked Wildcats were defeated by the 16th-ranked Volunteers, 76-63.

Next up for Kentucky (21-5 overall, 10-3 SEC) is a home game against Alabama (16-9, 6-6) on Saturday.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Oscar Tshiebwe, 13

Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 15

Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, 5

Steals: Keion Brooks, 3

Blocks: Oscar Tshiebwe, 1

Turnovers: Sahvir Wheeler, TyTy Washington, 3

Minutes: Kellan Grady, 37

Three-pointers made: Kellan Grady 2-6, Davion Mintz 2-6, TyTy Washington 1-2

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View UK’s 2021-22 schedule.

Next game

Alabama at No. 4 Kentucky

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

TV: CBS-27

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Alabama 16-9 (6-6 SEC), Kentucky 21-5 (10-3)

Series: Kentucky leads 115-40.

Last meeting: Kentucky won 66-55 on Feb. 5, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.