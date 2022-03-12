Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 69-62 SEC Tournament loss to Tennessee
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played the University of Tennessee in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., on Saturday. The fifth-ranked Wildcats were defeated by the ninth-ranked Volunteers, 69-62.
Next up for Kentucky (26-7) is the NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday bracket draw, in which the Wildcats are expected to be assigned a No. 2 seed.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Keion Brooks, 19
Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 11
Assists: TyTy Washington, 4
Steals: TyTy Washington, 3
Blocks: Oscar Tshiebwe, 2
Turnovers: Keion Brooks, 3
Minutes: TyTy Washington, 37; Sahvir Wheeler, 35
Three-pointers made: Keion Brooks 1-3, TyTy Washington 1-7
View a complete statistics report from the game.
Sunday
Men’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show
When: 6 p.m.
TV: CBS-27