Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 66-54 win over 10th-ranked Tennessee
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played the University of Tennessee in Rupp Arena on Saturday. The unranked Wildcats defeated the 10th-ranked Volunteers 66-54.
Next up for Kentucky is a road game against Florida on Wednesday night in Gainesville, Fla.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Cason Wallace, Oscar Tshiebwe, 16
Rebounds: Chris Livingston, 10
Assists: Cason Wallace, 6
Steals: Oscar Tshiebwe, 3
Blocks: Chris Livingston, Adou Thiero, 1
Turnovers: Oscar Tshiebwe, Cason Wallace, 3
Minutes: Cason Wallace, 39
Three-pointers made: Jacob Toppin 1-1, Chris Livingston 1-1, Antonio Reeves, 1-3
View a complete statistics report from the game.
Next game
Kentucky at Florida
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 18-9 (9-5 SEC), Florida 14-12 (7-6)
Series: Kentucky leads 108-41
Last meeting: Kentucky won 72-67 on Feb. 4, 2023, in Lexington