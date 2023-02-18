Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 66-54 win over 10th-ranked Tennessee

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played the University of Tennessee in Rupp Arena on Saturday. The unranked Wildcats defeated the 10th-ranked Volunteers 66-54.

Next up for Kentucky is a road game against Florida on Wednesday night in Gainesville, Fla.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Cason Wallace, Oscar Tshiebwe, 16

Rebounds: Chris Livingston, 10

Assists: Cason Wallace, 6

Steals: Oscar Tshiebwe, 3

Blocks: Chris Livingston, Adou Thiero, 1

Turnovers: Oscar Tshiebwe, Cason Wallace, 3

Minutes: Cason Wallace, 39

Three-pointers made: Jacob Toppin 1-1, Chris Livingston 1-1, Antonio Reeves, 1-3

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View UK’s 2022-23 schedule.

Next game

Kentucky at Florida

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 18-9 (9-5 SEC), Florida 14-12 (7-6)

Series: Kentucky leads 108-41

Last meeting: Kentucky won 72-67 on Feb. 4, 2023, in Lexington