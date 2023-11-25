Advertisement

Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 118-82 victory over Marshall

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Marshall University in Rupp Arena on Friday night. The 16th-ranked Wildcats defeated the Thundering Herd 118-82.

Next up for Kentucky is a nonconference game against Miami (Fla.) the SEC/ACC Challenge in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:

Points: D.J. Wagner, 28

Rebounds: Adou Thiero, Reed Sheppard, 7

Assists: Rob Dillingham, 8

Steals: D.J. Wagner, 3

Blocks: Adou Thiero, 2

Turnovers: Adou Thiero, Antonio Reeves, Rob Dillingham, 2

Minutes: Antonio Reeves, 30

Three-pointers made: Antonio Reeves 5-7, Justin Edwards 3-4, Rob Dillingham 2-2, Reed Sheppard 2-3, D.J. Wagner 2-5, Joey Hart 1-1, Tre Mitchell 1-4

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View UK’s 2023-24 schedule.

Next game

No. 10 Miami (Fla.) at No. 16 Kentucky

What: SEC/ACC Challenge

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Miami 5-0 (0-0 ACC), Kentucky 5-1 (0-0 SEC)

Series: Kentucky leads 3-1

Last meeting: Miami won 73-67 on Dec. 6, 2008, in Lexington

Kentucky’s Adou Thiero (3) dribbles against Marshall during Friday’s game at Rupp Arena.
