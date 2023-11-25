Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 118-82 victory over Marshall
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Marshall University in Rupp Arena on Friday night. The 16th-ranked Wildcats defeated the Thundering Herd 118-82.
Next up for Kentucky is a nonconference game against Miami (Fla.) the SEC/ACC Challenge in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:
Points: D.J. Wagner, 28
Rebounds: Adou Thiero, Reed Sheppard, 7
Assists: Rob Dillingham, 8
Steals: D.J. Wagner, 3
Blocks: Adou Thiero, 2
Turnovers: Adou Thiero, Antonio Reeves, Rob Dillingham, 2
Minutes: Antonio Reeves, 30
Three-pointers made: Antonio Reeves 5-7, Justin Edwards 3-4, Rob Dillingham 2-2, Reed Sheppard 2-3, D.J. Wagner 2-5, Joey Hart 1-1, Tre Mitchell 1-4
View a complete statistics report from the game.
Next game
No. 10 Miami (Fla.) at No. 16 Kentucky
What: SEC/ACC Challenge
When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Miami 5-0 (0-0 ACC), Kentucky 5-1 (0-0 SEC)
Series: Kentucky leads 3-1
Last meeting: Miami won 73-67 on Dec. 6, 2008, in Lexington
