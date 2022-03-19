Box score from Kentucky’s 69-62 NCAA Tournament loss to Princeton

Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com
The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team played Princeton University in the NCAA Tournament round of 64 in the Bridgeport (Conn.) Regional at Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday. The 16th-ranked and No. 6-seeded Wildcats were defeated by the 25th-ranked and No. 11-seeded Tigers, 69-62.

The defeat ended the Wildcats’ 2021-22 season with a 19-12 record.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Rhyne Howard, 17

Rebounds: Dre’una Edwards, 12

Assists: Jazmine Massengill, Jada Walker, 3

Steals: Jada Walker, 6

Blocks: Jada Walker, 1

Turnovers: Dre’una Edwards, 5

Minutes: Jada Walker, 36

Three-pointers made: Rhyne Howard 2-5, Robyn Benton 1-3, Jada Walker 1-3

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View UK’s 2021-22 results.

