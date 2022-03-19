Box score from Kentucky’s 69-62 NCAA Tournament loss to Princeton

The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team played Princeton University in the NCAA Tournament round of 64 in the Bridgeport (Conn.) Regional at Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday. The 16th-ranked and No. 6-seeded Wildcats were defeated by the 25th-ranked and No. 11-seeded Tigers, 69-62.

The defeat ended the Wildcats’ 2021-22 season with a 19-12 record.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Rhyne Howard, 17

Rebounds: Dre’una Edwards, 12

Assists: Jazmine Massengill, Jada Walker, 3

Steals: Jada Walker, 6

Blocks: Jada Walker, 1

Turnovers: Dre’una Edwards, 5

Minutes: Jada Walker, 36

Three-pointers made: Rhyne Howard 2-5, Robyn Benton 1-3, Jada Walker 1-3

