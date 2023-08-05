Box Office: ‘TMNT,’ ‘Meg 2’ Racing Against ‘Oppenheimer’ for Second as ‘Barbie’ Reign Continues

The summer box office season may have reached the dog days of August, but it’s hardly looked stronger over the past few months. Though the openings of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” and “Meg 2: The Trench” won’t be able to take down “Barbie” as the top performer in North America, both new releases are boosting theaters to a weekend with four different features grossing north of $25 million.

Paramount Pictures’ “Mutant Mayhem” added $9.3 million on Friday, tracking neck-and-neck with “Oppenheimer” for second place on domestic charts. The animated feature, produced by Nickelodeon Movies and Point Grey Productions, opened with Tuesday evening preview screenings and is now tracking for a $42 million five-day debut — squarely within the projections of $35 million to $45 million heading into the weekend.

More from Variety

That’s not shabby at all for the “TMNT” entry,” which cost only $70 million to produce — an especially thrifty figure for an animated studio release. Paramount has managed to capitalize on strong buzz; the film’s both an effective nostalgia play and a modern spin on the ’80s property. The 90% approval rating from top critics on review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes brought momentum into the weekend, and the glowing “A” grade through research firm Cinema Score shows early audiences are digging the latest adventures of Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo. As the summer season winds down, “Mutant Mayhem” should find some steady play.

The “TMNT” entry features a celebrity voice cast including Jackie Chan, Ayo Edebiri, Post Malone, Paul Rudd, Rose Byrne, John Cena, Ice Cube and Seth Rogen, plus a group of young stars — Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon — voicing the Turtle Brothers, emphasizing the first “T” of “TMNT.” Jeff Rowe directs.

Story continues

Meanwhile, “Meg 2: The Trench” chowed down on $12 million on its opening day, a figure that includes $3.2 million in Thursday previews. The hungry, hungry sequel is still tracking for an opening with a ceiling of $30 million. The 2018 original, which saw Jason Statham lead a group of scientists against two gigantic sharks, earned $45 million in its domestic opening

More to come…

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.