Box Office Milestones: Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Rom-Com ‘Anyone But You’ Crosses $200 Million, ‘Poor Things’ Nears $100 Million Mark
Score one for true love! Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s romantic comedy “Anyone But You” hit a notable box office milestone with $200 million globally.
It stands as the highest-grossing romantic comedy in years, outperforming recent star-driven entries in the genre like Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s “Ticket to Paradise” ($168 million) and the Sandra Bullock-led “The Lost City” ($192 million). “Anyone But You” is the first rom-com in half a decade to cross $200 million, since 2018’s PG-13 “Crazy Rich Asians” ($239 million), and the first of the R-rated variety since 2016’s “Bridget Jones’s Baby” ($211 million).
More from Variety
Screenwriters of 'American Fiction,' 'Past Lives' and More Reveal Toughest Scenes, From the Invention of a Lie to A Sadistic Husband's Arrival
Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos on 'Poor Things,' Crazy Rehearsals and Never Making a Taylor Swift Joke Again
'Anyone but You' Gets Digital Release With Deleted Scenes and 'ASMR Pick-Up Lines' Bonus Feature
“Anyone But You” debuted in December with a soft $6 million but managed to remain on box office charts into the New Year. In that time, ticket sales have climbed to 86.5 million at the domestic box office and $112.8 million internationally. The film cost $25, so it’s hugely profitable for Sony — and a reminder that rom-coms can be financially viable as a theatrical genre as long as budgets are kept in check.
Another December release, the off-beat Yorgos Lanthimos comedy “Poor Things,” also notched an impressive box office benchmark. The Oscar-nominated film, starring Emma Stone as a woman who commits suicide and is brought back to life with the brain of her unborn infant, is on the cusp of $100 million worldwide.
As it stands, “Poor Things” has grossed $99.6 million, including $32.9 million domestically and $66.7 million overseas. It’ll be only the second arthouse movie since COVID upended the indie market to surpass $100 million, following A24’s best picture winner “Everything Everywhere All at Once” ($143 million). It also ranks as the highest-grossing film directed by Lanthimos, overtaking 2018’s Oscar-winning period piece “The Favourite” ($95 million).
Best of Variety
Oscars: Best Actress - Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone In a Race Too Close to Call, With Third Party Candidates Brewing
Oscars: Best Actor - Paul Giamatti Leads the Race, but Keep Close Eye on SAG to Determine Ultimate Victor
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.