Box Office: ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Rolls $38.5 Million in Opening Weekend

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” emerged victorious at the box office, rolling $38.5 million from 3,855 North American theaters in its opening weekend.

Buoyed by positive reviews and enthusiastic word-of-mouth, Paramount and eOne’s adaptation of the popular role-playing game landed on the higher end of expectations of $30 million to $40 million. And the ticket sales for the $150 million-budgeted film are expected to remain strong in the coming weeks. Inaugural audiences may be hardcore D&D players, but analysts believe it’ll appeal to broader audiences, who may not know as much about the game, as it continues its run on the big screen.

“The opening weekend performance of ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ is just the first step in the journey for this well-reviewed film,” says Paul Dergarabedian, a senior Comscore analyst.

“Dungeons & Dragons” caps off a standout March at the box office, which fielded opening weekend franchise records for “Scream,” “Creed” and “John Wick” and likely ignited a new series in “D&D.”

“This is a good opening for an action adventure that has the potential to generate sequels,” says David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research.

