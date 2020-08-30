Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ Enjoys Surprisingly Strong Debut Overseas

Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” launched internationally this weekend with a surprisingly robust $53 million debut despite the ongoing pandemic.

“We are off to a fantastic start internationally and couldn’t be more pleased,” said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “Christopher Nolan has once again delivered an event worthy motion picture that demands to be seen on the big screen, and we are thrilled that audiences across the globe are getting the opportunity to see ‘Tenet.’ Thank you to our exhibition partners for their tireless efforts in reopening their cinemas in a safe and socially-distanced way. Given the unprecedented circumstances of this global release we know we’re running a marathon, not a sprint, and look forward to long playability for this film globally for many weeks to come.”

