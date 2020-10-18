Should Box (NYSE:BOX) Be Disappointed With Their 33% Profit?

It hasn't been the best quarter for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 12% in that time. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. However we are not very impressed because the share price is only up 33%, less than the market return of 87%.

Because Box made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Box can boast revenue growth at a rate of 20% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. While long-term shareholders have made money, the 6% per year gain over five years fall short of the market return. You could argue the market is still pretty skeptical, given the growing revenues. It could be that the stock was previously over-priced - but if you're looking for underappreciated growth stocks, these numbers indicate that there might be an opportunity here.

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. You can see what analysts are predicting for Box in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Box shareholders gained a total return of 9.1% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 6% over half a decade This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Box you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

