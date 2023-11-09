The Box of Delights: a mixed bag – but this children’s Christmas fantasy should delight

Jack Humphrey, Callum Balmforth and Mae Munuo in The Box of Delights - Manuel Harlan

This adaptation of the quaint 1935 John Masefield novel about a boy called Kay who gets embroiled in an epic battle to possess an enchanted, power-bestowing box enjoyed an admired run at Wilton’s Music Hall in 2017.

Given that A Christmas Carol has been done to death and that it’s no cheap business mounting a festive offering, it seems legitimate for the RSC to have picked up the show, and helped up-scale Justin Audibert’s production for the main stage.

Adding a further twist of legitimacy is the fact that in 1932, Masefield, then poet laureate, penned a poem that helped to open the Memorial Theatre (today the Royal Shakespeare Theatre). You could even argue that the fantastical sweep of this tale, as well as its love of curious, occasionally cryptic language, gives it a Shakespearean energy. It certainly calls for ensemble work of a fleet order, even though the actors (all adults) aren’t required to double-up key roles as before.

“This Box is full of old magic. It carries the weight of ages past and burns with the desire of those seeking to possess its delights,” explains Stephen Boxer’s Cole Hawlings – a Punch and Judy man who turns out to be a long-lived sorcerer from the Middle Ages called Ramon Lully. What the box can’t alas do, the magician further informs the orphaned Kay (Callum Balmforth), is “bring the dead into the land of the living”.

Instead, a more mystical idea of salvation and redemption prevails. Hawlings’ recurring nemesis, the grasping Abner Brown (Richard Lynch), is trying to obtain the box to avoid going back to his own time; the crunch-point is the impending thousandth Christmas celebration at Tatchester cathedral, and he’s willing to drown everyone to get his way.

Bewitching: a puppeteered phoenix in The Box of Delights - Manuel Harlan

By the end of the evening, we’ve seen Kay, assisted by his pals (the dauntless Maria and the terribly wet Peter), spy leering pickpockets disguised as vicars, a “car-o-plane” (providing a get-away for Brown’s nefarious partner Sylvia Daisy Pouncer), a battle for survival in an underground river, and a glimpse of a flying sleigh drawn by lions and unicorns, with a surreal female incarnation of Herne the hunter at the helm.

Story continues

The much-loved 1980s TV adaptation required an indulgent eye in terms of the special effects. Here, the emphasis is mainly on lo-fi wizardry, abetted by shimmery projections on Tom Piper’s imposing set of piled-high wardrobes. Younger CGI-weaned spectators will have to adjust to some fairly rudimentary devices – a small manipulated figurine of Kay, say, denoting his magically shrunk state. But, as with the bewitching puppeteered evocation of a phoenix early on, less can be more in its simple invitation to the imagination.

The sheer hurtle of incident (Piers Torday’s script is a ruthless feat of whittling) may leave young and old alike bamboozled at times but also pleasingly giddy, as if ladle-fed mulled wine, while a profusion of carols adds to the prevailing Christmassy mood. A mixed bag, all told, but delight it just about should.

Until Jan 7. Tickets: 01789 331111; rsc.org.uk

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.