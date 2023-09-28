Bows Are Back, Baby — This Season's Runways Have Spoken

As Milan Fashion Week comes to a close, fashion-goers flock to Paris for the last leg of the aptly named "Fashion Month." After five weeks of consistent showcases, we've now witnessed a multitude of iterations of Spring/Summer 2024 and one key trend appears to stand out. That's right, bows are back -- and in a big way.

Delicate bow-based accessories and vibrant embellishments continue to appear on fashion week runways, spotted on numerous occasions at London Fashion Week and in Milan.

Currently, the bow-based trend has landed in a few forms on the runway: worn as subtle accessories like nail gems or neckties, as the finishing touch on a larger tulle gown and as the unifying form of a garment itself, alongside showcased as a cute but functional design detail to tie up outer garments or accentuate a waist belt.

Take a look at some early examples of the trend ahead from London, Paris and Milan and stay tuned for more bow-based examples from Paris Fashion Week.

Sinead Gorey

Sinead Gorey presented her debut runway show towards the end of London Fashion Week and alongside the litany of britpop references, one feminine detail shone through the collection: itty bitty bows. While the designer's garments oozed '90s nostalgia, it was the subtle adornment of nails and necks that offered a chic way to wear the bows trend without it being overwhelming. Gorey's vibrant showcased was accessorized by tiny bows on the models' fingernails and toenails alongside worn as necklaces.

Simone Rocha

Queen of ruffles and bows, Simone Rocha continued her longstanding heritage this season at LFW, by presenting a collection of her greatest hits, and then some. Here, bows acted as glittering embellishments atop tulle gowns and in other instances, the bow was the entire look all on its own. Arriving in varying thicknesses across shades of black, blue, silver and red, Rocha confirms: the bow is indeed the main character this season.

Romina Montserrat

Newcomer Romina Montserrat showcased an off-schedule fashion show ahead of Paris Fashion Week this season, with her signature metallic ruching taking over shoes, dresses and lingerie-style designs. Nestled delicately in between the reams of shiny fabric and sheer layers was a series of dreamy bows, used either as a means to tie up a frilly robe or as additional detailing across the waist.