Bowman's 19 points, 13 rebounds leads BC past Florida State

BOSTON (AP) -- Boston College guard Ky Bowman was bent over after being fouled and walked slowly over to the bench looking exhausted for a TV timeout.

His teammate, Jerome Robinson, encouraged him to hang in for the final few minutes.

''Yeah. I could see him a little tired and banged up,'' Robinson said after the Eagles held off Florida State 81-75 on Monday night.

''I just told him to stay with it. 'Stay with me, six minutes left and we can get this win at home,''' Robinson said.

Bowman and Robinson, BC's talented backcourt, then closed out the victory.

Facing a full-court press most of the night, Bowman scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Jerome Robinson also had 19 points as the Eagles continue their climb in the Atlantic Coast Conference after going winless two seasons ago.

''They play a lot of minutes and it was very impressive to see what they have to do, especially with our pressure,'' Seminoles forward Terance Mann said. ''They have a very good one-two punch, one of the best backcourts in the country.''

Nik Popovic and Jordan Chatman each added 14 points and Steffon Mitchell had 13 with nine boards for the Eagles (13-6, 3-3 ACC).

Mann scored 21 points, CJ Walker 19 and Braian Angola 17 for Florida State (13-5, 2-4). The Seminoles lost for the third time in four games. They had won their last six meetings against BC.

The Eagles led by 16 at halftime and pushed it to 21 early in the second half.

Switching to zone midway into the opening half, the Eagles' defense flustered the Seminoles, causing rushed shots from the outside and many contested misses in the lane.

''We played a lot of zone just to keep them out of the lane and we did a really good job for most of the game realizing who was catching the ball - was it a driver or a shooter,'' BC coach Jim Christian said.