Bowls club prepares for recruitment weekend

Clubs across Herefordshire and Worcestershire hope the event will lead to new members [BBC]

Bowls clubs across Herefordshire and Worcestershire are preparing for a major recruitment drive ahead of the sport's Big Bowls Weekend.

Big Bowls Weekend, organised by England Bowls, is a nationwide recruitment initiative and one of the clubs involved is Manor Park Bowls Club in Malvern.

The club is holding an open day on Saturday and will be hoping to convert more people like committee member Andy Hinds.

Mr Hinds only started playing four years ago but said: "I quickly fell in love with it and I was not sure I was going to like it but it is a super game."

Speaking to BBC Hereford & Worcester he said: "It is very friendly, lots of fun but it can be very frustrating.

"One day you can have a great day and you will think you have done everything but you will come in the next day and it all goes to pot.

"But I would certainly recommend it to anyone."

Mr Hinds said there will be trained coaches on hand to teach new members the rules and etiquette.

Those attending Manor Park Bowls Club open day will be given a three game loyalty card which means new players can get a taster before officially joining the club.

