Bowling For Soup drummer drops out of tour after ‘very emotional and scary’ week

Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter
·2 min read

Bowling For Soup drummer Gary Wiseman has dropped out of the band’s UK tour after suffering a mystery illness.

Frontman Jaret Reddick announced the musician had flown home to be with his family and get treatment from his physician after a “very emotional and scary” week.

The American pop-punk band, formed in Texas in 1994, are touring the UK until May 30 following the release of their 11th album Pop Drunk Snot Bread.

A statement from Reddick shared on the group Twitter page said that on Tuesday before a show in Swansea, Wales, Wiseman had what the team initially thought was a “severe panic attack”.

He was seen by medics on site before going to hospital, while the concert went ahead with Reddick and bassist Rob Felicetti performing acoustically.

He wrote: “Nine hours later, he saw a doctor and they found nothing to be wrong. A heart attack was ruled out and blood work looked fine.

“Gary spent that day, an off day, in a hotel room not being able to sleep, eat or quench his thirst.”

On Thursday in Bexhill, East Sussex, Wiseman’s health had still not improved and the decision was made to send him home to be with his family.

That night’s show also took place acoustically with members of supporting bands stepping in to help, and the other members of Bowling For Soup taking over drumming duties at times.

Reddick added: “It has been a very emotional and scary time for all of us. We are family. We are brothers. And that comes first.

“As I type this, Gary and our tour manager, Dave, are on a plane home. We are planning a show for tonight and tomorrow that people will not soon forget.

“Everyone will leave happy. We will do this all for Gary!”

The outfit, contemporaries of bands such as Blink-182 and Sum 41, are best known for their singles Girl All The Bad Guys Want, Almost and High School Never Ends.

They are also known for performing the introduction to the Disney show Phineas And Ferb and the vocal theme for the video game Sonic Unleashed.

