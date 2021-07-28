Bowler's Defender Challenge Spec Series Rally Truck Looks Like an Absolute Blast

Photo credit: Land Rover

Bowler's Land Rover Defender Challenge series is one of the coolest one-make championships on the planet. And with a new Defender on the scene, that means a newly revamped spec racing truck. The Bowler Defender Challenge will use identically prepared vehicles based on the 2022 Defender 90 for the 2022 season forward, and they look like an absolute blast to drive.

Like previous Defender Challenge trucks, each new model gets its interior stripped out and replaced by a full FIA-standard roll cage paired with racing buckets, harnesses, a fire suppression system, cut-off switches, and a host of other safety gear. There are column-mounted shifter paddles specially developed by Bowler, and a repositioned shifter for quick driver access.

On the outside, Defender Challenge trucks get Bowler-designed 18-inch wheels and a modified front end to improve airflow to the 295-hp turbocharged inline-four. Underneath, there are underbody protection panels as well as modified subframes and bracing for the bespoke Fox Racing suspension setup, which increases the ride by just under an inch.

Bowler is planning to run seven Defender Challenge events in the United Kingdom next year, with 12 entry spots available to customers. Each truck will cost £99,500 (around $138,000) and includes entry fees for the season as well as full technical support at each race. If you've ever done a full season of stage rally before, you'll know just how reasonable that is.

You'll be able to see the new Defender Challenge in action during its public debut at the Iceland Hill Rally 400km event happening August 6-8, 2021.

