Bowl projections: New Year's Six matchups get shuffled after upsetting weekend

Erick Smith, USA TODAY
·1 min read

After one of wilder weekends that saw upsets and near-misses, let's start with the easy part first.

There's no change in the College Football Playoff matchups in this edition of the bowl projections as Georgia had already surpassed Alabama last week as the No. 1 overall seed. The Crimson Tide's struggles at Texas only made the picture clearer. The Bulldogs are the best team in college football right now.

The hard part comes sorting through the rest of the major bowls as upsets have forced a dramatic reshuffling. Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Houston and Baylor all were slated for New Year's Six games. Each lost this week and have given way to four replacements - Arkansas, Penn State, Cincinnati and Oklahoma State.

RE-RANK: There are four new top 10 teams in the NCAA Re-Rank 1-131

HIGHS AND LOWSs: Winners and losers from Week 2 in college football

UNDER RADAR: USC's domination, Michigan QB race lead things you missed

MISERY INDEX: Jimbo Fisher continues to rob Texas A&M in broad daylight

It's still early in the season and there will be plenty of changes ahead, but it's clear several of the teams projected to contend for conference championships and major bowls need some retooling. It's also true that there are several teams that were overlooked in the preseason polls that have the ability to have more successful seasons than anticipated.

Note: An asterisk indicates a school that has replaced a conference pick.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bowl projections: Playoff matchups hold; New Year's Six shuffled

