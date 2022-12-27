Bowl game schedule today: Everything to know about all four college bowl games on Dec. 27

The 2022 college football bowl season keeps rolling with four games on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Here’s a rundown of the games today and what to watch for. Looking for bowl game scores? Check them out here. Looking for bowl game picks? Check them out here.

OK, we’ll admit we might be holding the MAC’s recent bowl futility against it, but the Bulls needing a win against lowly Akron just to get eligible doesn’t instill confidence. Georgia Southern was involved in a lot of close games, however, so this one might surprise.

Not all 6-6 records are created equal. The Aggies had to overcome an early four-game losing streak to get here, while the Tigers’ .500 finish has some fans grumbling despite playing some top American Conference teams close.

The Chanticleers’ defense was torched in its last two outings, and now the head coach and star quarterback are out the door. The Pirates are capable of putting up a big number, and they’ll be more than happy to demonstrate this after having last year’s bowl game canceled.

The late kickoff time and the combination of two teams in transition make this an iffy proposition. The Cowboys stumbled down the stretch with QB Spencer Sanders sidelined, and the Badgers, like most of their Big Ten West brethren, don’t exactly light up the scoreboard.

