Bowl game schedule today: Everything to know about all four college bowl games on Dec. 31

Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Get ready for one of the biggest days of the 2022 college football bowl season: the College Football Playoff semifinals, plus two other bowl games.

Here’s a rundown of the games today and what to watch for. Looking for bowl game scores? Check them out here. Looking for bowl game picks? Check them out here.

Sugar Bowl: No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State, Dec. 31, noon, ESPN

In terms of rankings, this is the topper among the non-playoff pairings. Hypothetically, any game involving Alabama has blowout potential, but the Crimson Tide have not been the juggernaut of years past, both winning and losing their share of tight ones. As for the Wildcats, the Big 12 champs are delighted with this opportunity and would love to cap off a huge season with a signature win.

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, Dec. 31, noon, ABC

They might want to just go straight to penalty kicks to decide this contest that might have more punts than points. Iowa football has been pretty unwatchable all season, and the Wildcats’ top offensive players won’t be around. The good news is it’s on at the same time as the Sugar Bowl, so there should be a good alternative.

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU, Dec. 31, 4 p.m., ESPN

A case could be made for this one to be in the No. 1 spot. The Horned Frogs seem incapable of playing any game that isn’t a nail-biter, and we certainly hope that tendency continues and breaks the trend of semifinal routs. Michigan, however, knows how to put games on ice in the fourth quarter, and the imposing Wolverines offensive line will look to do just that once again.

Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State, Dec. 31, 8 p.m., ESPN

But we’ll give the top nod to the prime-time game, given the past success enjoyed by both programs under this format. The biggest question is whether the Buckeyes’ high-octane offense can make any headway against the Bulldogs’ defense, which doesn’t generate a ton of pressure but is superb in coverage and knows how to stop the run. But the Ohio State defense that was torched by the Wolverines also has much to prove, and UGA QB Stetson Bennett knows how to get the ball to the right place.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What bowl games are today? A four-game college football slate

