Bowhunter gets antlered deer with extra skull and rack attached in Missouri

A hunter took home a two-for-one deer during archery season.

Mike Lewis was bowhunting in the northwest corner of Missouri, when he shot an antlered buck that had its own accessory attached — an antlered skull.

"The deer (Lewis) harvested still had the skull and antlers of another deer locked in its rack," according to Missouri Department of Conservation's post on social media in early November.

Lewis contacted county agent Kris Smith about legally possessing the extra deer skull and antlers and was approved.

Archery season continues through Jan. 15, 2023. Hunting permits cover two deer of either sex. Only one antlered deer may be taken before Nov. 12.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Bowhunter gets antlered deer with extra skull and rack attached