Bowflex kettlebells and dumbbells are on sale for up to 27 percent off at Amazon right now

Bowflex kettlebells and dumbbells are on sale at up to 27 percent off at Amazon. (Photo by Amazon)

Even if your gym has reopened, there’s a good chance you're still working out in the comfort of home. But maybe you’re itching to refresh your routine with some new gear.

During the first round of lockdowns last year, dumbbells, yoga mats, kettlebells and other essentials disappeared from shelves. Now, after having weathered substantial delays in the supply chain, Amazon has finally managed to restock. The news gets better: Two of our favorite fitness tools are on sale right now, for a limited time. The Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell and Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells are both available at massive discounts, with savings as high as $150.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell

$149 $199 at Amazon

It’s like having six kettlebells in one — and it’s $50 off right now. (Photo by Amazon)

The Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell is the perfect at-home kettlebell because it’s adjustable—which means you don’t need to store a bunch of kettlebells of different weights. Better still? This top-shelf model is $50 off at Amazon right now, down from $199 to just $149.

How does it work? When it’s sitting in the base, just turn the dial to the desired weight—anywhere from 8 pounds to 40 pounds. Lift the kettlebell, and it’s good to go.

The space-saving design of this ergonomic equipment has earned the endorsement of fans. One satisfied customer writes: "Definitely the best thing I've ever purchased for exercise. The convenience of this kettlebell has really got me working out and enjoying it. I bought this during COVID quarantine and it has been a perfect purchase…. "

Additional features include free access (via the Bowflex app) to 24 trainer-led exercises — swings, rows, squats, twists — for a full-body workout, plus tips on improving your kettlebell form.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

$399 $549 at Amazon

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells also connects to an app to build customized workouts. (Photo by Amazon)

Like the kettlebell above, the Bowflex dumbbells adjust to meet the needs of everyone in your home. They can be as light as five pounds and as heavy as 52.5 pounds; you can fine-tune in 2.5-pound increments for the first 25 pounds. Bowflex is also adding a two year warranty on weight plates and parts, in case you're a little too strong and somehow damage this indestructible equipment.

One five-star reviewer says: "I bought these in January and have been using them about 5 days a week, on average. We moved out of an apartment [building] that had a gym, into a house. [This] has enabled me to use a little space in the garage to keep my workouts up without the gym costs….”

Who knows how long the kettlebell and dumbbells will be $50 and $150 off, respectively. Don’t let these deals slip by. Grab (and lift!) these genius workout devices at a discount while you can.

