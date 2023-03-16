Bowen puts England disappointment aside to become West Ham's record European scorer

Jarrod Bowen put the disappointment of missing out on England's latest squad behind him by scoring twice against AEK Larnaca to become West Ham's record European scorer.

David Moyes' men booked their place in Friday's Europa Conference League quarter-final draw with a 6-0 aggregate win over the Cypriot side.

Bowen, who earned all four of his caps last June, was not named in Gareth Southgate's squad earlier on Thursday for England's opening two Euro 2024 qualifying fixtures.

The 26-year-old was clearly not affected by that snub as he struck twice in as many minutes at the start of the second half against Larnaca at the London Stadium.

Gianluca Scamacca had earlier opened the scoring for West Ham and teenager Divin Mubama rounded off a 4-0 win on the day – West Ham's joint-biggest in Europe.

Bowen's tally of eight goals is two more than Johnny Byrne, David Cross and current team-mate Michail Antonio managed for the club in European competitions.

However, despite taking his goals tally for the season in all competitions to double figures, Bowen has no complaints over not being called up by Southgate.

"It's one of those things. These things take care of themselves," he told BT Sport. "I've done nothing to get in there.

"It's not about getting in squads, it's about playing my 'A' game, finishing strongly and going again next season.

"I always want to score and goals have not been coming this season, but I accept that. I will always give my all for the club."

West Ham will be joined in the last eight by Anderlecht, AZ, Basel, Fiorentina, Gent, Lech Poznan and Nice.

It is the second year running they have reached the quarter-finals of a European competition, having done so in last season's Europa League.

"I'm really pleased," Moyes said. "It's not something that happens every year.

"I'm pleased for the players and the football club and delighted to say I've got to two [European] quarter-finals in two years."