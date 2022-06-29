Bowelbabe fund increases as tributes continue to flood in for Dame Deborah James

Tributes have continued to pour in for campaigner Dame Deborah James after her death on Tuesday, with her Bowelbabe fund reaching nearly £7m.

The mother-of-two passed away peacefully surrounded by family.

The former deputy headteacher and podcaster had used her own terminal diagnosis of stage four cancer to inspire the public and raise millions for charity.

Her family said: “We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy. Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family.

“Deborah, who many of you will know as Bowelbabe, was an inspiration and we are incredibly proud of her and her work and commitment to charitable campaigning, fundraising and her endless efforts to raise awareness of cancer that touched so many lives.

“Deborah shared her experience with the world to raise awareness, break down barriers, challenge taboos and change the conversation around cancer. Even in her most challenging moments, her determination to raise money and awareness was inspiring.

“We thank you for giving us time in private as a family, and we look forward to continuing Deborah’s legacy long into the future through the @bowelbabefund

“Thank you for playing your part in her journey, you are all incredible.

“And a few final things from Deborah…’find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally, check your poo – it could just save your life.’”

After being diagnosed with stage four terminal bowel cancer, Dame Deborah used her platforms to raise money for cancer research and to raise awareness.

The presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C raised millions of pounds for cancer research in recent weeks and had been receiving end-of-life care since May.

Among those paying tribute was prime minister Boris Johnson, who said she was “an inspiration”.

“The awareness she brought to bowel cancer and the research her campaigning has funded will be her enduring legacy. Because of her, many many lives will be saved,” he said.

Deborah James aka the Bowel Babe

Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to the 40-year-old, saying: “Dame Deborah James’ charity work was truly inspirational — even in the most challenging moments, she continued to raise awareness about bowel cancer and impacted so many people’s lives.”

TV’s Carol Vorderman paid tribute on social media writing: “Your incredible spirit will live on”, while Alison Hammond added: “Such sad news. RIP Dame Deborah James! Condolences to her family.”

BBC presenter George Alagiah, who was diagnosed with advanced bowel cancer in 2014, said Dame Deborah was “a beacon, lighting the way for us all of us #livingwithcancer”.

Genevieve Edwards, the chief executive of Bowel Cancer UK, said Dame Deborah leaves a “tremendous legacy".

She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: “She never stopped raising awareness. Bowel cancer is something people find difficult to talk about often and don't really ... they find it a little bit embarrassing.

“She's stripped all of that away and shone a powerful light on it."

Teresa Whitfield, who was diagnosed with stage 3 bowel cancer after seeing Dame Deborah talking about symptoms on TV, told the programme that the podcast host had saved her life.

Asked what she would say to Dame Deborah's family, Ms Whitfield, who is now cancer-free, said: “I think I actually have only one word which is thankyou.”

In a moving story on her Instagram page, @bowelgran, Dame Deborah’s mum Heather shared a clip of her late daughter dancing with the caption “love you forever”.

