Bowel cancer checks at record high after Deborah James death, says NHS

Tobi Thomas
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: Mark Waugh/Alamy</span>
Photograph: Mark Waugh/Alamy

A record number of people in England are having bowel cancer checks after the death of Deborah James, the NHS has said.

James, who is also known by her social media handle Bowel Babe, had been raising awareness about the disease until her death in late June at the age of 40.

Between the months of May and July, 170,500 people referred for checks for suspected lower gastro-intestinal cancers, according to the NHS. This is an increase of more than 30,000 people compared with the same period in 2021, and nearly 80,000 higher than the same period two years ago.

The figures also show that referrals for bowel cancel hit an all-time high in mid-July, which is an increase of 60% compared with pre-pandemic levels. A total of 200,000 more people also checked bowel cancer symptoms on the NHS website in the past three months.

Cally Palmer, the national cancer director for NHS England, said: “Thanks to the brave and relentless campaigning of Dame Deborah James, bowel cancer has come to the forefront of a national conversation on catching cancer as early as possible, and the fact that we have seen record numbers of people coming forward for bowel cancer checks shows people are taking the illness seriously and speaking to their GPs about it.

“It is so important that we continue the work of Dame Deborah to raise awareness of bowel cancer and save more lives, so to anyone who has noticed symptoms, please do come forward.”

Genevieve Edwards, the chief executive at Bowel Cancer UK, said: “People visiting bowelcanceruk.org.uk has never been higher, with tens of thousands more people seeking information about the symptoms of the disease since Dame Deborah James’ tragic death.

“There was also a spike in people affected by bowel cancer posting on our forum, contacting our Ask the Nurse service, and we know that people have visited their GP as a result of hearing her story.”

In early May, James revealed she had stopped active treatment and was receiving end-of-life care at her parents’ home in Woking, Surrey, with her husband and their two children. James, who was diagnosed in 2016, shared her journey with more than a million followers on Instagram.

When she was made a dame, James said she felt “honoured and shocked” to be considered for the honour.

Her husband, Sebastien Bowen, has spoken about the difficulties of the past few months he spent with the former deputy headteacher, whom he married in France in 2008.

Bowen previously told the Times: “She was making the most of every last moment. But that was her. That is how I will always remember Deborah – the ability in the worst of times to embrace life.

“More than anyone I know she loved life, even more so when it became so short and each minute counted.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Reports: Blue Jays signing veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

    Jackie Bradley Jr. is staying in the AL East.

  • Andreescu earns thrilling first-round win at National Bank Open over Daria Kasatkina

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu feels as though she has found her fighting spirit after a tough, but thrilling 2 1/2 hour two-set victory on Tuesday. The Mississauga, Ont., native defeated world No. 9 Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (5), 6-4 in her opening round match at the National Bank Open. "A win is a win no matter how you pull it off and today really showed me a lot about myself and how I can push through these things if I really want it," Andreescu said. "It just shows that fighting spirit that I still ha

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Canadian Rory (Red King) MacDonald gets new opponent on eve of PFL semifinal

    Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald has a new opponent for Saturday's Professional Fighters League semifinal in the wake of Russian Magomed Umalatov's inability to get a visa to enter Britain. MacDonald (23-9-1) and Umalatov (12-0-0) were slated to meet in the main event of the PFL playoff card at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, with the winner advancing to the final with the 170-pound title and a US$1-million payday on the line. But on Thursday, the PFL said Umalatov and fellow

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Fernandez digs deep to win NBO singles opener against resilient Sanders

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez made her return to the court Monday night with a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win against Australian Storm Sanders in the opening round of the National Bank Open. For Fernandez, of Laval, Que., it's her first time in competition since suffering a stress fracture in her foot during a quarterfinal loss to Martina Trevisan on May 31. After the start time had been delayed due to the earlier suspension of Sloane Stephens' match against Sofia Kenin, and their final set needing

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Blue Jays pitcher Gausman named American League player of the week

    Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman has been named the American League player of the week. Gausman picked up the win in Toronto's 3-1 victory at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He threw eight innings of one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and one walk. He followed that performance with six scoreless innings and five strikeouts in the Blue Jays' 3-2 extra-inning win at Minnesota on Sunday. It's Gausman's first career player-of-the-week award. He is 8-8 with a 2.91 earned-run average in his first seaso

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."