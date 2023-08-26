Bow fire: 100 firefighters battle huge blaze in east London

About 100 firefighters have fought a huge fire that broke out in east London, where thick black smoke was seen pouring into the air.

Firefighters used water towers to tackle the blaze, the cause of which is unknown and under investigation.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The fire started at a seven-storey business centre, which also has flats, in Fairfield Road, Bow, on Friday evening.

Flat residents had “absolutely no idea” a fire was tearing through their building’s roof while they were inside as they could not hear an alarm, it has been claimed.

The London Fire Brigade described it as a “very visible fire”, with footage on social media showing flames and clouds of smoke.

Crowds of onlookers gathered close to the building as 15 fire engines arrived at the scene.

A resident of the fire-hit building described seeing smoke coming from the roof of the homes adjacent to his flat and banging on neighbours’ doors to alert them.

The man, who gave his name as Drew, had been standing at the police cordon for three hours when he told the PA news agency: “I was going to run myself a bath and I came back downstairs and looked out the window and saw loads of smoke then realised ‘oh my God, it’s our building that’s on fire’.

“The flats at the top are two floors, I saw people through the windows as the fire was going on. The fire alarm wasn’t going off, they had absolutely no idea.

“The first thing I did was call the fire service, then I ran downstairs to make sure that the building was evacuated and told the fire warden the flats hadn’t been evacuated.

“It was quite clear the fire was coming from the roof, it wasn’t coming from the flats.

“I ran back upstairs and grabbed my bag then ran down my corridor and banged on the doors shouting ‘fire’.”

Residents say they were told they may not be allowed back into the building until Sunday, after flames ripped through and damaged the roof.

Around a dozen residents were stood outside the police cordon, including a man holding a cat in his arms.

A man who lives in an adjoining building said: “I was working at my desk on the ground floor and a neighbour knocked on the window.

“I came outside and you could see all the billowing black smoke coming out of the roof.

“You could see big flames as well. It was completely surreal, it actually looked quite serious.

“Then I thought, I know that the top couple of floors are residential.

“The fire engines arrived really soon, it was a pretty sturdy response. Then the heavens opened.”

