Bow crane collapse: 'Traumatised' homeowner next to destroyed house 'lucky to be alive'

A woman living next door to a house that was destroyed when a 20-metre crane collapsed onto it says she and her family are “lucky to be alive”.

The crane, that was on a site where flats were being constructed, fell onto houses in Compton Close, Bow, east London, on Wednesday afternoon, killing one woman.

A large part of the roof could be seen to be completely bashed in on one of the houses.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the victim was found on the first floor of one of the houses hit by the crane and confirmed dead at the scene.

The scene in Bow, east London, where a 20-metre crane collapsed on to a house leaving people trapped inside. (PA)

Emergency personnel at the scene in Bow following the crane collapse. (PA)

A woman whose home is next door to the one which felt the full impact of the crash said the collapse sounded "like an earthquake”.

In a shaking voice, the woman, who did not want to give her name, told the PA news agency she feels "traumatised", adding: "It is just lucky that one of my siblings was at work and the other one was downstairs.

"They would have been completely crushed. It is all just so upsetting.”

She added: "We are all just so lucky to be alive – that is all I can really say.”

A spokeswoman for London Ambulance Service said: "We treated four people at the scene. We treated two of these patients for head injuries and took them to hospital and we assessed the other two patients at the scene.”

One person was killed when the crane collapsed on houses in Bow. (PA)

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "This is a tragedy. My heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the victim who died during this incident in Bow today. I sincerely hope that the four individuals injured make a full recovery.”

A spokeswoman for Tower Hamlets said a rest centre has been set up to help those who are displaced and accommodation is being provided to those who need it.

The crane that collapsed was being used by Swan Housing Association and NU living, and appeared to be a Wolff crane.

The crane that collapsed was being used by Swan Housing Association and NU living, and appeared to be a Wolff crane. (PA)

A spokeswoman for Swan Housing Association and NU living said they are "deeply saddened by an incident that has occurred at our Watts Grove development site this afternoon", adding: "Our staff are on site to provide support to the emergency response and the investigation."

Work on the Watts Grove site began in 2018 where the one, two and three-bed shared ownership apartments are replacing an electrical substation building, according to the NU living website.

Neil Marney, chief executive of Marney Construction, said his company was working on another site and he could see the crane being erected on Tuesday.

Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs said around 40 people were asked to leave their homes following the incident, but added that as people returned from work the number of residents affected could have increased.

View of the damage caused in Bow after the crane collapsed. (PA)

Four people were treated at the scene of the incident. (PA)

Speaking about the crane, Biggs said: "It was still being erected as I understand it.”

Asked how long people will be out of their homes, he added: "No idea whatsoever. Obviously you need to make sure the site is safe."

Biggs said there is a possibility that utilities and supplies of water and electricity may be affected by the damage.

He said structural engineering assessments will need to be carried out to check whether structures are safe, and said that "ideally" people will be back in their homes on Thursday, but that it may be "a few days yet”.