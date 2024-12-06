Bove’s future in Italian football remains uncertain, could follow in Christian Eriksen’s footsteps

Much has been said about Edoardo Bove’s condition.

The player is no longer in intensive care but remains under the strict observation in the Careggi hospital in Florence following his recent collapse caused by a cardiac arrest.

According to Il Tempo, the decision to go forward with the implementation of a subcutaneous defibrillator is still not fully confirmed.

The 22-year-old, however, appears to have already approved of this option.

At the moment he is being monitored but does not require any particular assistance and for now the health workers are busy carrying out various tests to find the cause of the “electrical” crisis that struck his heart.

In case of a subcutaneous defibrillator, it would be the same device adopted for midfielder Christian Eriksen, after the illness he suffered on the pitch in 2021 at the Euros, as for the Dane it would preclude his continuation of competitive activity in Italy.