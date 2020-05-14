Bouygues' first-quarter sales fall 9% as COVID-19 crisis bites

PARIS (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues <BOUY.PA> reported a 9% drop in its first quarter sales on Thursday, as coronavirus-related lockdowns started to bite.

Group revenues fell to 7.22 billion euros ($7.80 billion)over the period from 7.93 billion a year earlier, the Paris-based group said in a statement. Current operating losses widened by 184 million euros, bringing total losses in the first quarter to 242 million.

Bouygues said it was "too soon" to provide new full-year financial targets for the group.

(This story corrects last paragraph on guidance)





(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)