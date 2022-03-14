Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares
REGULATED INFORMATION
Paris, 14/03/2022
Disclosure of trading in own shares
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 7, 8,9,10 and 11 March 2022
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021
Summary presentation
Name of issuer
Identity code of issuer
Transaction date
Identity code of financial instrument
Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
Market
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
07 March 2022
FR0000120503
100,000
29.6142
XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
09 March 2022
FR0000120503
100,000
30.1612
XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
09 March 2022
FR0000120503
100,000
31.3923
XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
10 March 2022
FR0000120503
100,000
31.3647
XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
11 March 2022
FR0000120503
100,000
31.9219
XPAR
Detailed presentation
https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/2022-03-14-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xls
