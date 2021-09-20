BOUYGUES: DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

BOUYGUES
Paris, 20/09/2021

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES


Disclosure of trading in own shares on 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 September 2021
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021

  1. Summary presentation

Name of issuer

Identity code of issuer

Transaction date

Identity code of financial instrument

Total daily volume traded (number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of shares purchased

Market

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

13 September 2021

FR0000120503

64,000

36.14869234

XPAR

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

14 September 2021

FR0000120503

74,000

36.09011527

XPAR

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

15 September 2021

FR0000120503

96,000

36.10801625

XPAR

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

16 September 2021

FR0000120503

60,000

36.20859

XPAR

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

17 September 2021

FR0000120503

105,000

36.08840847

XPAR

  1. Detailed presentation

https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/2021-09-20-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xls

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €380,759,842
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment


