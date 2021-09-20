BOUYGUES: DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
Paris, 20/09/2021
REGULATED INFORMATION
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 September 2021
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021
Summary presentation
Name of issuer
Identity code of issuer
Transaction date
Identity code of financial instrument
Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
Market
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
13 September 2021
FR0000120503
64,000
36.14869234
XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
14 September 2021
FR0000120503
74,000
36.09011527
XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
15 September 2021
FR0000120503
96,000
36.10801625
XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
16 September 2021
FR0000120503
60,000
36.20859
XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
17 September 2021
FR0000120503
105,000
36.08840847
XPAR
Detailed presentation
https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/2021-09-20-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xls
BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €380,759,842
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246
Attachment