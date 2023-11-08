New bouts of soaking rains, blustery winds targeting B.C. this week

It's that time of the year, B.C. Waves of rainy, windy and snowy weather in the province become as common as the cold and flu.

This week and weekend will be no exception for the West Coast.

Multiple systems will bring heavy rain, alpine snow and breezy conditions. The first shot will be Wednesday night through Thursday night, while a secondary bout will occur Friday into Saturday morning.

image1

Multiple rounds of rain, mountain snow and winds target B.C.

The first round will see heavy and persistent rain move ashore across the northern-central B.C. coast Wednesday night, continuing through the overnight period into Thursday morning.

The front will sink south down the coast, bringing rain to the west coast of Vancouver Island in the late morning on Thursday and into the afternoon for the South Coast and Metro Vancouver. The rain will end by the pre-dawn hours on Friday.

image16

Strong winds will accompany the rain, especially for the North and Central Coast where wind gusts could reach 100+ km/h for coastal sections, including Haida Gwaii.

Farther south, the winds will be much lighter, but as the front passes Victoria and Metro Vancouver, wind gusts will pick up Thursday evening, reaching as high as 40-60 km/h gusts for coastal sections.

image25

The next round follows a similar track as the first one, coming in Friday morning and moving south to reach the South Coast by late day. It's a slightly less windy system for the North Coast, but could bring gusts up to 70 km/h across the South Coast.

Here’s a wind simulation for the South Coast for Friday night, so keep this in mind if you’re planning on catching a B.C ferry. Winds are still expected to be gusty early Saturday morning.

image2

It appears this storm cycle will begin to add seasonal snowfall to the alpine, as freezing level sags with some cooler air mixing in from the north.

More than 50 cm of powder is likely to fall in the alpine by next weekend, with the freezing level remaining below 1500 metres across the South Coast.

image7

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest on conditions across B.C.

