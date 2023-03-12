This boutique hotel in the surprising location of Ashford bodes well for British hospitality

Boys Hall, a Grade II-listed building, has been restored to its former glory

Ashford? Isn’t that where the Eurostar used to stop? Yes, it is. It is also the location of a terrific new boutique hotel. If you want to catch an early morning car train from Folkestone (foot passengers can currently board only at London St Pancras, though that may change), you could do a lot worse than staying here the night before. You will be given a takeaway breakfast and half an hour later you will be at the Eurotunnel Le Shuttle terminal.

If you aren’t travelling on anywhere, you may balk at a stay in Boys Hall because urban, workaday Ashford has little charm. However, this Jacobean manor house, set in three acres of gardens and grounds, is a secret oasis which, apparently, many locals don’t even know exists.

Built for the Boys family in 1616, it is now owned and run by Brad and Kristie Lomas, who also restored the Grade II-listed building to its former glory. A more impressive, hardworking and cheerful couple you could not find. So many new hotels belong to chains or groups, with billionaire backers and professional management. They may be glossy and expensively kitted out, but they often lack the charm and warmth of the independent, privately owned establishment that has always been the bedrock of British hospitality.

We have a long history of first-time hoteliers turning fine old houses into characterful places to stay, but these days the deterrents – financial risk and sheer hard work, amid a host of other uncertainties – mean that the numbers have dwindled.

Enter the Lomases. Both have a background in hospitality (though not hotels) and both, having two young children, wanted to escape from London. Though Kristie is from Ashford herself, she had been unaware of Boys Hall – a private home turned wedding venue turned run-down rooms to rent – until she saw it advertised for sale. They bought it in October 2019.

When lockdown came the following March, they had the space and time – with the help of Kristie’s father, a master craftsman – to restore the house and grounds themselves. Kristie set to in the garden: the lovely façade was so overgrown with wisteria that you couldn’t see the windows; the rest was a jungle, with brambles “like triffids”.

What they have achieved in such a short time is impressive. Even if I found the two panelled and beamed main lounges dark, verging on sombre (I’d swap the faux classical oil paintings for contemporary art to add a bit of a lift­), the atmosphere, fuelled by enthusiastic staff, is warm and engaging and the place grows on you by the minute.

There are seven, soon to be 10, characterful bedrooms, all different, all spacious (some huge) featuring pretty fabrics from British brands such as GP & J Baker and Lewis & Wood. Kristie designed them just in time, having become engrossed in restoring the garden as well as documenting the history of the house. “We’re meant to be opening a hotel,” Brad pleaded, “so please put down your spade and choose some curtain material – quickly.”

Already beautiful and stately, with a rose garden, shrub borders and lawns, Kristie’s garden will come into its own in summer. As for the hall’s long history, Charles I stayed while fleeing Oliver Cromwell and a hoard of gold coins from the period was found under the floorboards in the 1970s, some of which are now in the British Museum. One description of the house recalls a 1779 Christmas party and mentions the beautiful fireplace, still intact in what is now the private dining room, “where birds of wonderful plumage are wrought in stone”.

Today the heart of Boys Hall is not the old house but the capacious new glass and timber extension created for the 70-cover restaurant. Its magnificent beams were cut and shaped on site from local oak and the huge brick fireplace was made by Kristie’s father, who also built the courtyard herb garden. The food was excellent – turbot with Kent mussels for me, perfect fire-cooked Porterhouse steak for him – and the breakfast menu included honey from bee hives in the garden.

You either have it or you don’t in this hospitality game, and Brad and Kristie certainly do. If Boys Hall has its drawbacks – an initially old-fashioned feel and a compromised location – it is only going to expand and improve, for they are bent on success with a smile.

Doubles from £160 per night, including breakfast

Boys Hall Road, Ashford, Kent TN24 0LA (01233 427727)