Boutique Gourmet Chocolate Brand Ticket Chocolate Ranks No. 150 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Pacific Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list had an average growth rate of 559 percent

LOOMIS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / Inc. Magazine revealed on Tuesday that Ticket Chocolate is No. 150 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Pacific private companies, based in the Pacific region. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific economy generating sustainable growth and jobs.





"This is a huge milestone for Ticket Chocolate," says Tyler Geertsen, Owner/CEO of Ticket Chocolate. "I am so grateful to our amazing team members who come in every day to work hard and create amazing experiences for our customers. Our growth and continued support from our shop owners are a testament to their hard work. We love what we create every day and I'm excited for what we are creating for the future."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2019 and 2021, these 185 private companies had an average growth rate of 559 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 14,536 jobs and $4.6 billion to the Pacific region's economy. Ticket Chocolate continues to create jobs and economic prosperity in the Loomis, CA community.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/pacific.

About Ticket Chocolate

Ticket Chocolate was founded in 2010 to introduce the now-famous Hot Chocolate on a Stick to the US market. The gourmet chocolate manufacturer now produces a wide range of delicious confections, from artisan chocolate bars to s'mores kits, from truffles to marshmallows, available direct-to-consumer and wholesale nationwide. Their products have also increased in popularity with corporations as part of their corporate gifting packages.

At Ticket Chocolate, we believe that life's best moments are often the simplest, which is the approach we take with our chocolate. We use only the finest couverture chocolate and other ingredients, carefully handcrafting every one of our chocolates in our Loomis, California kitchen to create chocolate that's worth lingering over. It's the perfect treat for late-night visits with old friends, overdue romantic moments, and quiet mornings all to yourself. From our hot chocolate sticks to our creamy marshmallows, our products remind busy people to take time for the pleasure of small things.

Our name. Like a great trip, we want our chocolate to be a part of moments to remember. We want to create chocolate and sweets that send you…

Ticket Chocolate is the result of years of dreaming and many late-night conversations (while lingering over steaming mugs of delicious hot chocolate, of course!) …why not come along for the ride?

