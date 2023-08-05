Boutier takes 3-shot lead at the Women’s Scottish Open

IRVINE, Scotland (AP) — Celine Boutier took a three-shot lead at the Women’s Scottish Open after posting a 6-under 66 in the third round on Saturday.

Boutier, who won the Évian Championship last Sunday, had eight birdies and two bogeys in her round. The 29-year-old Frenchwoman is 13 under overall.

“I feel like my expectations have definitely been higher,” Boutier said. "Like even when I miss a good shot or I make a bogey, I definitely get more annoyed. So I definitely have to keep my expectations kind of like level and not get too far ahead of myself.”

Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit (66) is tied for second with Sweden's Maja Stark (72).

Another Swede, Madelene Sagstrom (68), is a further shot back in fourth.

Overnight leader Hinako Shibuno, who won the Women’s British Open in 2019, is in a three-way tie for sixth after a 5-over 77.

Maddie Szeryk of London, Ontario, is tied for 37th with an even total after a 1-over 73 on Saturday.

