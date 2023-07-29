Boutier takes 3-shot lead into final round of Évian Championship

ÉVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Céline Boutier carded a 4-under 67 in the third round of the Évian Championship on Saturday to increase her lead to three shots going into the final day.

Canada's Brooke Henderson, meanwhile, remains in the hunt just four strokes back.

The 29-year-old Boutier aims to become the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament, which became a major in 2013.

“I didn’t start that good to be honest. I missed the first three greens but got a good break on 2 and was able to chip in. Then I just had really good chances on the two par-fives, seven and nine, and was able to take advantage of that," said Boutier, who had a bogey on the 12th hole in a round of five birdies.

“I was just trying to focus on making, hitting a good shot, and if I happen to have a birdie opportunity, I hit a solid putt. It was definitely positive and felt pretty good to start very good on the front.”

Boutier’s closest challenger is Japan's Nasa Hataoka, who posted a 68 on Saturday after rounds of 70 and 67.

“Hopefully I will get more birdies tomorrow. It was good iron shots and distance control," Hataoka said. "Also I was good too with my putting stroke, so I was really comfortable. Tomorrow is another new day, and I want to enjoy the next 18 holes.”

Henderson is tied with Australia's Minjee Lee for third, a stroke back of Hataoka.

The Smiths Falls, Ont., native is looking to win her third major.

