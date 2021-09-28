How ‘bout them Hall of Famers? Dallas Cowboys honor latest inductees at MNF halftime

The Dallas Cowboys paid tribute to three of its greatest during halftime of Monday night’s game at AT&T Stadium.

The latest Cowboys inductees to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, coach Jimmy Johnson, receiver Drew Pearson, and safety Cliff Harris received their Hall of Fame Rings of Excellence during a midfield ceremony at halftime.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, himself a Hall of Famer, fitted each with their rings as they stood behind their bronze Hall of Fame busts.

Johnson hugged his most famous former players, Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith, Troy Aikman, and Michael Irvin before thanking Jones for the opportunity.

He finished his remarks with his famous rallying cry: ‘How about them Cowboys?’

Pearson thanked Cowboys fans for being part of his football life.

“This ring solidifies my journey to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and you all have been a part of it,” he said to big cheers from the AT&T Stadium crowd.