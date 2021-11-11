Bout of hail, light snow falls in Kansas City, but no more snow expected for now

Kansas City saw some light snow fall on Thursday afternoon as a cold front made its way through the region.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City saw reports of hail, snow and graupel, which is also called snow pellets. The snow, however, is not expected to stick to the ground, said Spencer Mell, a meteorologist with the weather service. Roads likely will not be slippery, he added.

“These aren’t going to accumulate,” Mell said.

One of our forecasters on the Plaza reporting snow and graupel. #ThatsActuallyHappeningRightNow pic.twitter.com/Cyb6AyzpEI — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 11, 2021

A cold front passed through the region Wednesday afternoon, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. Thursday’s snowfall, while brief, was early for Kansas City, Mell said. The first snow normally comes toward the end of the month.

The temperature Thursday was in the low 50s but will continue falling heading into Friday as cold arctic air moves into the area. Temperatures on Friday are expected to be in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Strong northwesterly winds will lead to wind chill values that struggle to get above freezing for most locations, the weather service said.

Mell said the conditions should be dry Friday and the weather service is not expecting any more snow.

Kansas City has not had a hard freeze, which is when temperatures fall to 28 degrees or lower for at least a few hours. The first hard freeze typically occurs by Nov. 5.