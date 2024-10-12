Bout ends in split decision after fighters fall out of the ring

Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron tipped over the ropes while locked up - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

In a bizarre twist, a light-heavyweight bout on the undercard of the Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol title fight ended in a technical split-decision draw after both fighters fell out of the ring.

In the fifth round, Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron tipped over the ropes while locked up. Whittaker sustained an ankle injury and after being helped from the ring, and following the result, he exited in a wheelchair. With judges ruling this an accidental injury, they went to the scorecards to determine a result.

Whittaker sustained an ankle injury before exiting in a wheelchair - Getty Images /Richard Pelham

One judge scored in Whittaker’s favour, at 58-57, while another awarded Cameron the same score. With the third judge scoring it 58-58, it meant the bout ended in a draw.

After the decision, Cameron spoke to broadcaster DAZN, telling them that Olympic silver-medal winner Whittaker “had nothing left”. He went on: “Kid was knackered from round two. But look, I definitely beat him.

Whittaker thought he ‘fully deserved’ to win the bout - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

“I don’t get a fair share. I got a split-decision loss in the last fight. I just had a draw this one. What more do I have to do? I’ve never had a promotional deal in my life, and I tried to do my best today to get that win, and I thought I fully deserved it.”

Ben Whittaker leaves ringside in a wheelchair following the incident in the fifth round against Liam Cameron. #BeterbievBivol x #WardleyClarke2 | Live Now | #RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/p0dRATFJhK — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 12, 2024

The fight was taking place in Saudi Arabia, as part of the latest Riyadh Season promotion. The card was led by Fabio Wardley’s rematch with Frazer Clarke which Wardley won with a first-round KO before Beterbiev and Bivol faced off in a battle to be the undisputed men’s light-heavyweight champion.

Also on the card, Chris Eubank Jr claimed the vacant IBO middleweight title after overcoming Kamil Szeremeta by TKO. In the aftermath of the result, Conor Benn climbed into the ring to stare down Eubank Jr, while football superstar Neymar – who plays for Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal – looked on. The pair are expected to fight within the year.