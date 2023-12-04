‘How ‘bout dat?!’ Rapper Bhad Bhabie announces she’s pregnant. So who’s the father?

Catch her in the diaper aisle!

Danielle Bregoli is going to be a mom.

The Boynton Beach native who shot to infamy after appearing on “Dr. Phil” as a recalcitrant teenager announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Friday.

Bregoli — who reportedly made so much money from OnlyFans last year that she was able to buy a house in Boca Raton with $6.1 million in cash — showed off a sizable bump.

The 20 year old rapper — also known by her stage name Bhad Bhabie — didn’t write a caption nor did she reveal the father’s identity.

But People magazine reports the dad to be is fellow rapper Le Vaughn, her “22 Remix” collaborator.

A few other folks were happy for her such as Paris Hilton, who recently became a mom herself to two children via surrogate.

But some couldn’t help but joke about Bregoli’s old catchphrase, “Cash me outside! How ‘bout dat!?” uttered when she challenged a Dr. Phil audience member to a fight. (The episode with her mom Barbara Bregoli was called, “I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime.”)

“The baby: ‘catch me outside ... in a few months.”

“Bhad Bhabie,” wrote another, “is turning into Bhad Mhom.”