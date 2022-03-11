Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Ltd (GBP): Board Changes

BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP)

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited

a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 45582

(the “Company”)

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493002XNM3W9D6DF327

Board Changes

Andrew Howat has today assumed the role of Chairman of the Company, replacing Andrew Henton who is retiring as a director having served on the Board for ten years. The transition is part of a planned succession programme, with Andrew Howat providing an important element of ongoing Board continuity.

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Julia Goh as a non-executive director, replacing Andrew Howat as Chair of the Audit Committee. She will also be a member of the Management Engagement Committee. Ms Goh is a Chartered Accountant and has 27 years’ of broad-based financial services experience in London. She was a Managing Director at Barclays Investment Bank from 2010-2018 in various senior front office positions including from 2017 the COO of Global Markets. She was a Managing Director and the Global Head of Prime Services Risk at Credit Suisse from 1998-2009. Prior to that, she was a risk manager at Nomura International. She is currently a non-executive director of Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (FTSE 250 investment trust), Pension Insurance Corporation plc and a director of the charity, Children of the Mekong.

The appointment of Ms Goh followed an extensive search process led by a professional search firm.

There is no further information is to be disclosed in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13 (1) - (6) of the FCA Listing Rules.

11 March 2022

