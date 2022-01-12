Bourstad Challenge - the registration period for the 35th edition is open!

MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Center for Interuniversity Research and Analysis of Organizations (CIRANO) and its partners launched the 2022 Bourstad Challenge registration campaign today.

From February 14 to April 14, 2022, novice and seasoned investors will have the opportunity to participate in the 2022 Bourstad Challenge and will be vying for more than $30,000 in prizes. The Bourstad Challenge is held online (www.bourstad.ca) and welcomes high school and community college students, and participants from the general public, including university students. Participants manage a $200,000 virtual portfolio. There are three components to the Challenge: financial performance, portfolio management and socially responsible investing. The most successful participants will be honored at the awards ceremony to be held in May 2022.

To mark this 35th edition, the Autorité des marchés financiers, main partner, is offering special prizes based on the testimony of the learning experience acquired by the participants. These prizes will be awarded to participants who have provided a brief description of their learning experience while participating to the Challenge. The AMF is also offering prizes to encourage the participation and perseverance of female students.

Bourstad simulations use a very innovative platform: real-time transactions, daily dividend payments, mobile compatibility, ... For the 2022 edition, the simulation offers the choice between two selections of eligible securities: a) the Bourstad Portfolio, consisting of 575 securities comprised of shares of Canadian, US and other countries' companies, and investment funds, or b) the Bourstad Plus Portfolio, which offers 100 additional securities, mainly stock options.

"The Bourstad financial education program is part of CIRANO's projects on economic and financial literacy. This initiative improves the knowledge and skills in economics and finance of young people and the general public. Great success to this 35th edition of the Bourstad Challenge and thanks to our partners."

Nathalie de Marcellis-Warin, President and CEO of CIRANO

"It is with great interest that I have accepted the honorary presidency of the 35th edition of the Bourstad Challenge. The collaboration between the Autorité des marchés financiers and CIRANO has been going on for many years. Bourstad is a unique opportunity and pragmatic way to learn the basics of investing without risking your savings. Bourstad allows to develop responsible financial behavior and have access to a dynamic learning experience. The special AMF learning prizes for this 35th edition will make it possible to further carry out the real contribution of this educational simulation."

Éric Jacob, Superintendent, Client Services and Distribution Oversight, Autorité des marchés financiers, and Honorary President of the 2022 BOURSTAD Challenge

The Bourstad program is a financial education activity of CIRANO supported by many partners: l'Autorité des marchés financiers, its principal partner, the TD Bank Group, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, CFA Montreal, Finance Montréal, TMX Group, Hyprasoft, Croesus, Groupe Investissement responsable and QuoteMedia.

