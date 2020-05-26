Bournemouth's Aaron Ramsdale reveals positive coronavirus test

Aaron Ramsdale during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth - Mark Kerton/PA Wire

Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus during the Premier League's second round of player checks, despite having only left his home to go shopping.

Although the club issued a statement on Sunday asking for the media to maintain the player's anonymity, Ramsdale has now himself revealed that, having tested negative on the first round, that he tested positive on Friday.

Like Watford defender Adrian Mariappa, the 22-year-old was asymptomatic and had no idea that he was carrying the Covid-19 virus. He must now self-isolate for seven days before taking another coronavirus test.

"It's definitely a shock - I've not been in contact with anybody and I've now got it," Ramsdale told The Sun. "I'm showing no symptoms so the fact that a healthy young person could potentially have it is definitely scary and worrying.

"When you know you haven't had it, and you've just been following the rules and only gone to the shop, that was obviously scary at first. Now I'm in the realisation that I've got it."

It all follows an earlier round of testing of Premier League players and club staff where six people were shown to have the virus, including Mariappa and Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan.

There was one other positive test during the second round from a player or staff member at another unnamed club.

"Following strict adherence of the Premier League's return to training regulations, the club's training ground remains a safe working environment for players and backroom staff, who will continue to be tested for Covid-19 twice per week," said a Bournemouth statement.

As well as Mariappa, two members of Watford’s staff tested positive, while manager Nigel Pearson revealed on Friday that several of his players were at home in isolation after members of their family had the virus.

The Premier League are due to move to contact training imminently, following the publication of Step Two of the Government’s plans, but there are still questions about whether contacts of players will have to all self-isolate for 14 days if there are further positive tests.